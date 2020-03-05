DELAWARE — Henry E. Caldwell, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020. His passing comes 94 years after the day of his birth.

Born on March 4, 1926 in Dunham, Kentucky to the late James Caldwell and Goldia Alice (Maggard) Caldwell, Henry went on to proudly serve his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War II receiving several medals including 1 Bronze Star. On December 11, 1949, he married the love of his life Ora Virginia Boring. Together they shared 70 years of marriage and raised 3 children.

Henry was the owner and operator of Caldwell Construction for many years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW #3297, Eagles #376, AmVets Post #102 and #104, and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1167, all of Delaware. He enjoyed gambling, especially shooting craps and later playing poker. He loved going to flea markets and looking out his window overlooking his pond. He also loved feeding the ducks, deer, geese and rabbits. A proud veteran, Henry served as Grand Marshall of the 2009 Veterans Day Parade in Delaware.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving devoted wife, Virginia; children, Judy Looney of Cardington, Linda (Glenn) Pittsenbarger of Delaware, and Larry (Diane) Caldwell of Ostrander; 7 grandchildren, Jared (Tricia) Ray, Stacie (Jeff) Nelson, Darrick (Shannon) Samuels, Anita (Jeremy) Stockdale, Amy (Mike) McKown, J.R. Caldwell, Caylee (Andrew) Chanthathirath; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; brother, Harrison "Leonard" Caldwell of Jerome; sister, Marie Breece of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his grandson Chad Andrew Samuels, son-in-law Richard Dean Looney, brothers Fred, Carl, Ermal, Howard, Thurman, and infant Keyston, and sisters Rosie "Rose" Mullins and infant Alice.

Special thanks to Delaware Hospice especially Joyce, Jennifer, Chaplain Jeff, and Dr. Kast; caregivers, Kris Bass, Ashley, Rhonda, and Cheyenne; special caregiver and beloved friend, Dixie Lilly; special friends, Russell and Dixie Lilly, Rebecca Sanders, Loy Hughes, and Dustin Chaney.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2–5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association and members of the United States Navy.

Contributions in Henry's memory may be made to the Delaware County Humane Society or Eastside Mission Church.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran of the Greatest Generation.

