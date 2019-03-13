DELAWARE — Herman Eugene "Gene" Stover, 81, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

He was born September 7, 1937 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Ira and Mary (Brown) Stover. In 1962, he married Dorothy "Jeri" Rosenberger and they enjoyed traveling and wintering together in Florida.

Having a strong belief and faith in God, Gene was a devoted and faithful member of the Eastside Mission Church and enjoyed reading his Bible. Gene also enjoyed animals, farming, working on his trucks, and watching golf on television. He could fix almost anything. Having a big heart, Gene enjoyed helping others whenever and wherever he could.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Jeri; daughters, Kathy (Ray) Tucker of Delaware and Karen Michaels of Toledo; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild on the way; sister, Diane Stover Freeman of Delaware; niece, Shawna Gaines Craft of Delaware; nephews, Scott and Ed Counts of Delaware; numerous cousins; special friend, Gordon Walker.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter Terri Jean Franklin.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15 from 5 – 8 pm and on Saturday, March 16 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Gene's life will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Graveside services will then be held on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Gene's memory may be made to the Eastside Mission Church Building Fund, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015.

