DELAWARE — Hilda M. Wick, 95, of Delaware passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, April 29,2019 at her residence.

Sometimes you follow other peoples wishes to the letter. Then sometimes you bend them a little bit. Hilda had wanted no viewing, no celebration of life, no obituary , and no funeral.

It's not the dead that needs a funeral, it's the living that needs the closure. And those of us ,who knew Hilda, We will have a time to come together and toast her and tell stories and put some closure on this for us.

I was asked by someone, if someone wanted to do something instead of sending flowers what do you think would be the right thing to do.

When my father died, Hilda gave a donation to the Democratic Party in my father's name. Being that Hilda was a Democrat if you wanted to give money to the Democratic Party in Hilda's name you would be welcome to do that. The other thing that you might do is give a donation to the OWU library in Hilda's name.

And then there would be some simple things to do; like making sure you visit your library often, encourage your children to read, and keep reading and learning yourself.

Survivors include son William D. Wick of Seattle, Washington; sister Doris E. Marsh in Saginaw, Michigan; second family for almost 20 years Mary Sue, Whittney, Benjamin, and Destiny.

To really remember Hilda, is to keep going no matter what. To keep learning no matter what …no matter your age. At 94 years old she was still writing emails and wanting to learn more about the computer and how to work a laptop…..she never wanted to quit learning. She was still reading history and keeping up with politics even up until the last few weeks of her life.

So to honor Hilda's memory I will never think that I know it all, and I will keep pushing myself to learn more.

Hilda also taught me ,that you can disagree with someone and still respect them . Hilda and I would often debate the Bible…., she paid me the biggest compliment one day. She said, You live what you say, and you back up what you believe not with random thoughts but with logical arguments. We may disagree at times, but we didn't try to make the other one be who we wanted them , but ,we ,allowed each other to be ourselves.

Thank you Hilda for always making me feel so intelligent……….and thank you for being my friend.