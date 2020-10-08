1/
Hiram Edward (Ed) Snodgrass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hiram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Hiram Edward (Ed) Snodgrass, 78 of Delaware, went home to the Lord on Monday October 5, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones following an extensive battle with Parkinson's. Born in Jackson Ohio on September 1, 1942, he moved to Columbus at an early age and was a 1960 Graduate of South High School.

Ed was the proud owner of Stults and Associates; an Engineering, Planning & Surveying firm in Delaware Ohio, where he assembled a 30+ year career. Under his leadership, his team served as pioneers in the successful expansion of Delaware County in the 70's, 80's and 90's. His work was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the successful land development enjoyed in Delaware County today.

Ed was a quiet, reflective man whose word was his bond. He was kind, giving and very loyal to his friends. Despite being soft spoken, he had a wonderful sense of humor that kept his friends and family laughing. He had a passion for his church and was devoted to the Lord as well as his friends that shared his faith. He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley music, watching the Buckeyes, bowling, golfing and being outdoors.

He was preceded in Death by his parents Mary and Joseph Snodgrass and his mother/father in-law, Oak and Helen Perry.

He is survived by his wife Rita Snodgrass, Brothers James (Joyce) Snodgrass of Indiana, Sam Snodgrass and Dan Parish as well as a Sister Peg Snodgrass-Tackett all of Columbus. In addition, he leaves His Daughter Susan (Bruce) Heinemann of San Diego, Son Ed (Shelley) Snodgrass of Sunbury, His Grandchildren Katie (Ken) Whigham of Nashville, Taylor (Stephanie) Heineman of Columbus and Grant Snodgrass of Sunbury as well as Great Granddaughter Hollyn Whigham, the mother of his children Shirley Taylor-Snodgrass of Delaware and many other family members and loving friends.

Friends will be received on Monday October 12, 2020 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel at 6699 N. High Street Worthington, Ohio 43085 from 10-11:30 a.m. with a celebration of life ceremony immediately following.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to Heartland Hospice Care. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to for a full Obituary, to extend condolences and to share memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved