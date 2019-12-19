DELAWARE — Holly Ann Sprague 67, of Delaware passed away December 18, 2019 after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

Holly was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Wilbert Frank & Beverly Ann (Witt) Berry. She attended and later graduated from South Amherst High School. She would immediately continue her education at Lorain County Community College, where she earned her Associates in Arts. Holly wasn't done yet though. She then attended Bowling Green State University where she received her Bachelors in Science, in Education. She began working as a preschool teacher, and would continue her teaching with Columbus City Schools. While she was at Lorain County Community College, she met the love of her life Daniel. They married just three years later, and began a family. While working, being a wife, and raising children, Holly decided to go back to school and get her Master's Degree in Education. After hard work, dedication, and perseverance she received that well earned Master's Degree from Marygrove College. Holly continued her teaching career with Columbus City Schools, retiring back in June 2018, after 26 years with Columbus, and over 33 years teaching.

In her younger years Holly was very hands on; she would make ceramics for all of her students, and was always perfecting an art or craft. In her later years she enjoyed photography, nature, wildlife, and spending time in State and National Parks, most especially Yellowstone and Grand Tetons. Her family will remember her as the humble, selfless, and loving wife, mother and teacher that she was.

Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 45 years Daniel "Dan" Sprague; son Nicholas (Peggy) Sprague; daughter Traci Sprague; grandchildren Andrew, Olivia, Ariannah, Cannon, and Isaac; sister Wendy (Howard) Akin; sisters in-law Molly Sprague, Sheila (Dr. David) Gardner; brother in-law Steve Sprague; nephews Bradley Akin, and Matthew (Carolyn) Rogers; niece Kayleigh Switzer.

Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Celebrant Ed Schlote will perform a celebration of Holly's life at 3 p.m. Private family burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Sprague family would like to wish a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Ohio Living Sarah Moore, Delaware for all of their compassion, love, and extreme care provided to Holly during her final days there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home, Rehabilitation and Hospice, 26 North Union Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

