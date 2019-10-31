Howard F. Blanchard, 92, of Glastonbury, CT, formerly of Delaware, OH passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31 in hospice care at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown CT. He was born on May 17, 1927, in Columbus, OH to Allen W. and Donna (Leavitt) Blanchard.

Growing up in Columbus and later in Delaware living with our Aunt Lena Moon he attended local schools. At Asbury Methodist Church he participated in youth activities, including Boy Scouts, where he earned the Eagle Scout Rank. During his senior year in high school he volunteered into the U.S. Navy and was called up before graduation. After Basic Training, the Navy shipped him out into the Pacific Ocean aboard a destroyer escort, stopping first at Hawaii, then many other islands, like Wake, Guam, Kwajelein and countries including China, Taiwan, Viet Nam, Hong Kong and finally, Japan.

After the war, Howard and his buddies took a troopship back to the states, with stops at San Francisco, LA, through the Panama Canal and up the east coast to New York harbor, where they disembarked. All the men received transportation home, at least one to Delaware, Ohio! Back at home it was: get a job, join the Naval Reserve and start taking some classes at Wesleyan. By 1950, the Communist North Koreans attacked South Korea and were trying to push them into the sea. Uncle Sam got together with some friendly nations like the UK, Canada, the Aussies and others and set out for the Pusan Perimeter. Once again, the Navy called and Howard found himself on a hospital ship crossing the Pacific, bound for Korea with doctors to treat the casualties of war.

The Allies were in a tough spot with the enemy in front of them and behind, little real estate between them and the sea. But General MacArthur had a plan: pull a flanking action, circle around the west coast, attack behind enemy lines at Inchon, creating a second front and cutting the enemy supply lines. So the hospital ship followed the invasion force and once more served as a field hospital for wounded servicemen. When there was a lull in the fighting, Howard and a group of men from the ship would go ashore to relieve the soldiers on the front lines, giving them some much-needed R&R time. Once, toward the end of the conflict, while walking along the DMZ, he stepped a foot over the line just so he could say he had been in N. Korea!

After returning home, on the advice of a friend, he enrolled at Rio Grande College in southern Ohio under the GI Bill which enabled many veterans to get a college education. There, he earned an Education degree and participated in many campus organizations. After graduating in 1955, he returned to Delaware and began teaching history in elementary school, and later, in middle school, added Gymnasium to his resume.

In 1973, Howard established the Rio Grande Athletic Hall of Fame, to honor outstanding athletes. He was honored at Rio Grande in November 2018 for his service to his Alma Mater and for creating the Hall of Fame.

During his career, he remained active in his church, participating in programs, on committees, Conferences and organized the Church Library, donating many of the books himself. He also continued his activities with the Scouts, taking the troop on hikes, camp-outs and orienteering. Summers, they would go to BSA camps like Minnewanka in Michigan and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, where they had huge Camporees.

Howard also had a high school weight-lifting club which ran all year. In the summer, those who qualified would pile into his VW Mini-Bus and take off to NCAA sanctioned meets to compete,winning a number of awards along the way.

Howard is survived by his younger brother, David and his wife Priscilla, of Glastonbury, CT cousins Bonnie (Blanchard) Lawlor of AZ, and Fredric of OH and step-sister Jacquie Mirsky of NJ and many other second-cousins in OH and AZ. He was predeceased by his sister, Jeannette Blanchard.

A memorial service will be held on Nov 2, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave, Delaware, OH. Military Honors outside the church after the service with refreshments following.