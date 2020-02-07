DELAWARE — Ian Allan Franklin, 30, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 18, 1989 in Marion, Ohio.

Ian worked for Dish Network and he enjoyed fishing, baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Above all, he was an amazing and loving son and father.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Sherry (Terry) Richards; wife, Alissa; sons, Cameron and Anderson; extended family and friends.

Private family gathering will he held.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Ian or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.