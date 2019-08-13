Ida Christeen Franklin, 83, of Ashley passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 17, 1936 in Mingo, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Mitchel & Addie Van Hoose. She attended and later graduated from Meade Memorial High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Ida was a life-long member of the Lewis Center Freewill Baptist Church.

Ida was everyone's mother. She not only raised and took care of her children, but looked after everyone else's children as well. Left to cherish her memory are sons Paul M. (Boneita) & Robert Q. (Patty) Franklin; daughter Chris (Mark) Rice- Mehaffey; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great- grandchildren; brother Rickey Lane (Nancy) Van Hoose; and sister in-law Nancy Van Hoose; numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul I. Franklin in 2008, son Anthony "Tony" Franklin in 2014, sisters Ruella (Quintin) Castle, Joan (Eddie) Fisher, and Fay Van Hoose; brothers Gary and Mick Van Hoose.

Ida collected several things over the years, most notably were frog figurines, lighthouses, wind chimes, and garden gnomes. She also participated in a Van Hoose gospel singing group. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her family will remember her as the wonderful mother that she was.

Pastor Dorsel Messick will officiate a funeral service 11 a.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from noon–2 p.m. and from 3 p.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will be in Ashley Union Cemetery.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.