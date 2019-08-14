DELAWARE — Irene Anderson, 77, of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home.

She was born on June 5, 1942 in Licking County to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Woods) Furbee. Irene attended Homer High School where she met the love of her life. On August 21, 1958, she married Darrell Anderson. She supported his various pastoral appointments over 40 years, most recently at the Delaware Grace Brethren Church. After 60 wonderful years of marriage, sadly Darrell passed away earlier this year on May 9th.

A woman of deep and abiding faith her life centered on church and her family. She was a member of the Delaware Grace Brethren Church, taught the Calico women's Bible study, and she performed puppet shows during vacation Bible school. Not one to text, she believed in personal phone calls and enjoyed sending cards for every occasion. She was strong-minded, loyal, and loved her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Scott (Kim) Anderson of Marion and Eric (Jill) Anderson of Ashley; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, two brothers, a sister, and half-sister.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18th from 2–4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio, where services celebrating Irene's life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dave Pacheco officiating. Graveside services will be held privately for her family on Monday at Homer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Irene's memory may be made to the Delaware Grace Brethren Church.

To share a fond memory of Irene or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.