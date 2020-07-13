SUNBURY — J Walter Erdy, age 80, of Sunbury Ohio, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020. Walt was born at home July 25, 1939 in West Lebanon, Ohio to the late Joseph and Teresa Erdy.

Walt is preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Esther), Fred (Joan), and his sister Mary (Richard).

He is survived by his children, Wally (Michelle) and Scott (Molly) and his brother Bill (Marilyn) and sister Betty Reinhard (Joe). Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren by Wally and Michelle are Danielle (Andrew), Liam and Finn and the expecting Lyndsey (Travis) are Ethan and Tripp. Grandchildren by Scott and Molly are Kaitlin, Jacob, Jonathan and Elizabeth. Walt's step-daughter Kristen Hunley (Kevin) and their children Griffin, Gracen, Jackson and Liam and was Godfather to Abigail's brothers Bryan and Samuel of "Little" Joe and Kristy Erdy.

He was the proprietor of Erdy Aviation where he maintained a private runway and serviced aircraft at his Sunbury farm and hangar. After his early years as a professional musician, he obtained "gainful employment" working on the can line at Anheuser Busch after the birth of his two sons at the behest of wife Beverly. Upon his retirement he had achieved the supervisor position of all plant operations with regard to maintenance and lubrication.

Walt was a particularly gifted machinist who was able to solve complex engineering problems and repair, restore or rebuild any machine imaginable. Although he had little interest in farming as a boy, he ended back on a farm and property that he loved on Todd Street Road in Sunbury.

Walt will be missed by all who knew him and sought his guidance and mechanical expertise including close friends Ray and Spencer. He maintained his interest in music and could be found every other Saturday at Roop's Brothers in Delaware where he demonstrated a particular passion for the music of his dear friends Mark and Randy.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Following the Mass, there will be a brief Memorial Service at his airfield, weather permitting. Please note that face masks are required at the Mass and Memorial.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation in Walt's name to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Scholarship Foundation, where his nephew and future pilot Bryan Erdy was recently named a 2020 recipient: https://foundation.aopa.org/challenge

