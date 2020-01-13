MARENGO — Jack Hubert Lusby, 72, of Marengo passed away early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 12, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late James and Clarabell (Cummings) Lusby and later served his country as a mechanic in the United States Army with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade during the Vietnam War.

Jack worked for Ranco Manufacturing in Delaware and Plain City for 38 years. Continuing his passion for being a "grease monkey," he loved tinkering and working on old cars and motorcycles. He collected old car replicas and enjoyed watching Andy Griffith shows and talking on his CB Radio with his handle name of "Happy Jack."

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Margie (Sparks); daughter, Jackie (Shawn) Fletcher of Amity; precious granddaughter, Shannon; sister, Clara Oller of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers James, Richard, Ralph and Mack Lusby and 4 sisters Joan Lockhart, Kathryn Arnold, Gretchen Giles, and Norma Jean Penn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Jack's life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1095.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family. To share a fond memory of Jack or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.