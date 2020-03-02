ATHENS – Jack L. Beverage, 80, of Delaware, formerly of Athens, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.

Born May 25, 1939 in Athens, he was the son of the late Jack and Mabel Drake Beverage.

He was an Athens High School graduate and a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Doug Welsh) Dorsey of Delaware; two granddaughters, Nicole and Alyssa Dorsey both of Delaware; two sisters, Bettie (William) Omen of Athens, Vicki (Gary) Storer of The Plains; a brother, Bob (Sue) Beverage of Albany; a niece, Kristin Miller and her son Jackson Miller both of Athens; and a nephew, Kevin Omen of Athens.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roma Beverage.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens where Military Services will be conducted by Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.