OSTRANDER — Jack L. Edelblute, Sr., age 96 of Ostrander, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

He was born on May 23, 1922 in Ostrander to the late Ellsworth A. and Cora A. (Gibson) Edelblute. Growing up in Ostrander, he was a 1940 Graduate of Scioto Valley High School. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and had flown 47 missions out of Italy as nose gunner on a B24 Liberator. Jack returned home and was engaged in the family farm for his entire life. He was an active member and Trustee of the Springdale Baptist Church of Marysville, a member of the Delaware County Farm Bureau and was a former Scioto Township Trustee. He enjoyed coin collecting, gardening, hunting pheasant and raccoon. He was an Honor Flight participant in Washington, D.C. Jack loved and was so proud of his family and his family's farm.

He is survived by son, Jack Jr. (Michele) of Ostrander, daughter, Julie (Tom) Faurote of Ostrander, four grandchildren, Jacob, Jonathan and Hannah Edelblute and Charlie Faurote, brother, Arthur (Martha) Edelblute of Ostrander and by 4 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Kathleen (Blackburn) Edelblute on October 19, 2013, grandson, Aaron and a brother, Edwin Edelblute.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Rorke Warne, officiating.

Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Springdale Baptist Church, 18881 Springdale Rd. Marysville, Ohio, 43040.

