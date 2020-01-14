DELAWARE — Jack R. Brown Jr., age 78 of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Delaware. He was born June 10, 1941 in Columbus, OH to the late Jack R. Brown Sr. and Emma (Robertson) Cappel.

Jack was a journeyman mason by trade, owning and operating JR Brown Masonry for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Redmans, and was a founding member of the Vintage Auto Club of Delaware, OH. Jack was usually the life of any party. He enjoyed sporting colorful Hawaiian shirts, and a song, "The Midnight Man" was written about him. He loved music from the 1950s, fishing, hunting, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Left to cherish Jack's memory are his sons: Jack R. (Kim) Brown III, and Jonathan E. Brown; daughters: Kimberly (Terry) Thompson, and Kelly (Martin) Barry; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Day) Brown; brother, Richard Brown; and sisters: Nancy Wilson, and Barbara Pagel.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A brief time for remarks or sharing memories will follow at 3 p.m. After the services at the funeral home, the family invites friends to join them at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 127 E. William St., Delaware, OH, for a celebration of Jack's life.

Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Charity Newsies of Columbus, OH.

