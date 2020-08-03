DELAWARE — Jackie "Jack" Leone Fisher, 80, of Delaware passed away peacefully at Grant Medical Center in Columbus on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Jack was born on October 29, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to John H. Fisher and Naomi (Berry) Fisher, both of whom preceded him in death. After graduating from Dublin High School, he went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ruth (Swartz) Fisher; two sons, Daniel Wesley Buford of Columbus and Alan Harris of Delaware; two daughters, Dawn Fisher and Dianna Buford, both of Delaware; five grandchildren, Drew Buford, Amy Russell, Amber Richardson, Derrick Buford, and Autumn Richardson. Jack is also survived by two sisters, Naomi Fisher of Columbus and Bertha Johnson of California.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by brothers Albert Fisher, John Fisher Jr. and Carl Fisher and a sister, Betty Ragland.

Jack worked for the City of Delaware with underground utilities for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. He was an avid member of the Cardington Gun Club of Delaware and pursued hobbies that included guns, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was also a regular player of the lottery, especially including scratch-off tickets.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5–8 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Oller Cemetery with the Delaware County Veterans Association providing military honors.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Outreach Christian Center, 77 London Road, Delaware.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

