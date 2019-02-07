Jacob Eugene Cole, age 81 of Delaware passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on May 12, 1937 in Berkshire to the late Jacob H. and Eva M. (Clymer) Cole and later graduated from Marengo High School in 1957.

Living a life centered on farming, he also worked with the Delaware Feed Mill, Lockhart Feed Service, and the agriculture program with Delaware JVS.

He was a member of the Delaware Moose Lodge and Delaware Eagles #376, where he achieved the Golden Eagle. A fan of NASCAR and golf, he enjoyed antiques, antique cars, and attending tractor pull events. He was also a member of the Delaware Vintage Auto Club.

Jacob is survived by his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Janice Marie (Lane); son, Shawn (Amy) Cole of Kilbourne; step-son, Loren Wright (Tracy Presley) of Gates, NC; grandchildren, Alayna and Emilie Cole, Joshua and Garrett Wright, Tristan Moore, and Erica, Nathan and Alyssa Thurston; brothers, Steve, Jon, and Gary Cole; sisters, Clara Hilton, Jane Cole, and Debbie (Bruce) Weiser; brother-in-law, John "Jack" Lane of Delaware.

In addition to his parents, Jacob was also preceded in death by siblings Mary, Charles, Dave, Bobby, and Carl Cole, as well as an infant brother; in-laws, Jack Lane Sr. and Zelma Lane, sister-in-law, Susie Cole and brother-in-law, Bill Hilton.

Services will be observed privately by his family.

Contributions in Jacob's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 St. Rt. 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center.

