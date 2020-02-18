DELAWARE — James A. Fathbruckner, 80, of Delaware passed away Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 4, 1939 in Stratford to the late Harley George Fathbruckner Sr. and Tillie Viola (Millhouse) Fathbruckner. He graduated from Olentangy High School and served 8 years in the Army National Guard. On January 12, 1957, James married the love of his life Mary Deanna Egger. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage and raised 4 sons.

James worked at Rockwell International for over 30 years and he was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and when younger playing softball. He was very proud of his church and his grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Mary Deanna; sons, Glenn (Roberta), Bryan (Carol), and Russell (Teresa) Fathbruckner, all of Delaware; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Christine (Raymond) O'Connell of Ostrander and Janice (Rick) Trippier of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son James D. Fathbruckner in 2018, his brothers Andrew "Andy", Larry and Harley Fathbruckner Jr., and his sisters Genevieve Coy and Anna Warden Harman.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, with Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonam officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. The St. Mary Bereavement Committee will host a luncheon in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room following the burial.

