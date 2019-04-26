James A. Price passed on November 21, 2018. Jim grew up on a family farm on Section Line Road in Delaware, OH and graduated from Buckeye Valley High in 1964. Jim served honorably in the US Army, achieving the rank of Captain, before joining the Mississippi Air National Guard in Tupelo, MS. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran, where, as an OH-6 Scout Pilot in the 1st Air Cavalry, he was shot down and received the Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Bronze Star for Valor. Jim left Ohio in 1973 to begin his career at Federal Express in Memphis, TN, retiring in 2002.

Jim was an accomplished pilot who loved reading and sitting by a pool or on a beach with his friends and family. Although Jim made many lifelong friends in Memphis, he always considered Ohio home, and flew back regularly to stay at the family farm. He is remembered as having a great sense of humor and always having a smile on his face. Jim was a war hero, worked his entire career at a world class company, and retired early having built his own rental property business. He inspired all those around him and will be greatly missed: he was a man among men.

Jim is survived by his companion, Judy Parker, his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin & Noelle, his grandson, Connor and his brothers, Tom & Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Jennie, and his daughter, Kelly. There will be a graveside service at Oller Cemetery on Riverside Drive in Delaware, at 11:00 am, on Saturday, May 4. The family will receive friends from 11:30-2:00 p.m. at the Radnor Community Room, Radnor Firehouse, 4061 OH-203, Radnor, OH 43066.