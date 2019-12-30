WESTERVILLE — James Bryant Evans, age 64, of Westerville, passed Friday, December 27, 2019 peacefully at his residence.

Retired Firefighter and Paramedic, Jim previously worked for the City of Columbus and Sharon Townships, as well as MedFlight and SkyMed. Jim was also passionate about education and was an instructor at Columbus State University. He was Founder and Treasurer of the Columbus Firefighters Charitable Foundation, Board President of the Community Library in Sunbury and Board Member of the Columbus State Community College EMS Advisory Board. In 2015 Jim was awarded the OhioHealth EMS Award for Excellence and in 2001 the Medal of Valor from the State of Ohio, Department of Public Safety.

Jim earned the Rank of Eagle Scout and continued to serve as an adult volunteer for Westerville Troop 192, where his son and daughter are members.

Jim was born March 10, 1955 in Frankfort, Germany to the late Roy and Vivian (Hall) Evans. He is also proceeded in death by brother-in-law, Dave Thompson and nephew, Dustin Thompson. Jim is survived by twins, Ian and Olivia Evans to whom he was a very devoted and proud father; their mother, Laura; his twin sister, Karen (Roger) Argabrite, sister, Elaine Thompson; nieces and nephews, Rori (Dan) Goldsmith, Randi (Zach) Thompson, Ryan (Elaine) Argabrite, Landon (Katie) Argabrite.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Local 67 Union Hall, 379 W. Broad Street, Columbus, 43215, with remembrances starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Columbus Firefighter Charitable Foundation, 379 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215 or to Christopher's Promise, 323 Chatham Road, Columbus, OH 43214 in Jim's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evans family.