James Carl Thomas, son of John and Fannie Lou (Banks) Thomas was born on December 16, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio the youngest of five children.

"Major," as he was affectionately known attended Mt. Zion Baptist church in Cleveland weekly with his beloved mother Fannie Lou and family faithfully. After graduating High School, Major enlisted in the Air Force, where he served in Alaska until 1953. Upon his return he was employed by the US Postal Service as a supervisor where he retired after 32 years. Retirement allowed him to enjoy his passion of being outside, camping, gardening, and using his "Big Boy" lawnmower, cutting grass for his friends and clients. He would always get so excited for the first big snow so he could use his "Mighty Snowblower" to help clean the driveways and sidewalks of his entire street.

On January 15, 1998 Major married the love of his life, Gwendolyn, whom he referred to as "My China Doll." Over the years they made an everlasting impression on this world. They enjoyed cruising, entertaining, and traveling with friends and family. They both were very active in their clubs, "The Pals" & "The Doves." Saturday mornings for Major were the highlights of his week where he treasured going to Thistledown with his big brother Leroy, and his nephew Byron. Major had two nephews whom he spoke of like sons, Bill and Byron. Yearly at Christmas, his niece Natasha wrote him a Christmas letter bringing him up to speed on the family's endeavors, which he read and beamed. Upon saying "I do" to Gwen, his family grew, he then had 6 adult children, 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. This made his Friday "Fish Fries" standing room only. With a large family group, small and large projects around his home became fun family weekends, all leading up to his famous "Memorial Day Cookout" and his Christmas Dinner with tons of shrimp for his grandchildren. In 2010 Major and his beloved wife Gwen moved to Delaware, Ohio to be closer to family. Being a Mighty man of God, his first priority was to find a new church home which he found at Outreach Christian Center under the leadership of Pastor Kimberly Strain (His Pastor). Major was a man of few words but when he spoke, he spoke volumes.

Major passed away July 18, 2019 at age 90. He was preceded in death by Gwendolyn "China Doll" Thomas; his beloved parents; his sister, Louise Marie Lockett; his brothers, John and William; and his nephew, Byron.

He leaves to mourn, Carmella & Scott Mitchell, Cynthia & Michael Primeau and Pamela Brentson; brother, Leroy (Bernice) Thomas; two special sister in laws, Willo Vaughters and Sandra (Larry) Hugley; nephew, William & Marlene; nieces, Natasha (Leslie) Williams & Diana Thomas; loved grandchildren, Maria, James (Charlie), Brandon, Ashley, Easton (Shaun), Jeremy, Frankie (Nick),Taylor (Shandra), Naomi, Samantha, Emily and Glen; ten great grandchildren; and many other beloved nieces & nephews.

Celebration of Life 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Outreach Christian Center, 77 London Rd., where his family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH. Visit James's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.