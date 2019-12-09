DELAWARE — James David "Jim" Culbertson Sr., 80, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening December 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was born May 7, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Raymond A. and Kathryn A. (Russell) Culbertson. Jim lived on Wetmore Road in Columbus until his third brother came along, and then mom and dad and the three boys moved to southern Delaware County in 1948, and had 5 acres of land for the family to grow up on. The boys were very active in 4-H, raising and selling livestock for the county fair, Jim and his brothers were also lifeguards for Eckel's Lake during the summer months. Jim attended the newly-built Olentangy High School, where he lettered in both basketball and football. When he was not on the field or court; he managed to meet Peggy A. Hopper, and they hit it off immediately. Jim graduated in 1957 from Olentangy High School. He would go on to marry Peggy two years later in September 1959.

Jim and Peggy started a family in Columbus, and had 3 boys to carry on the family name. Jim continued his education right after high school, attending The Ohio State University, and eventually earning a Degree from Franklin University in accounting, all while working a full time management position at Rockwell International and helping raise a family of three athletic young sons. He coached little league baseball and football for his sons as they were growing up. Once the kids were grown, and Jim was retired from Rockwell International after several years of service, he and Peggy moved to Skiatook, Oklahoma.

Unfortunately Jim suffered a terrible loss in 2013, when his wife of 54 years passed away, due to an extended illness; and then four short years later losing his grandson Nathan Culbertson; he was also preceded in death by his brother John R. Culbertson; sister-in-law Carol Morgan.

Jim did find happiness again, returning to Delaware, and marrying his long time childhood friend Karen (Ball), and they have spent 5 wonderful years together; in addition to his wife he is survived by his 3 amazing sons James D (Mary Jo), Steven, and David (Angie) Culbertson; grandsons Alan, Alex, Will, and Avery Culbertson; great-grandsons Carter and Korbin Culbertson; brothers Larry & Mikel (Sandra) Culbertson; sister Susan K. (Dan) Triplett; and sister-in-law Beth Culbertson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jim was a man who enjoyed spending time with his family, and when the grandsons, and great-grandsons came along, they were inseparable. His family will remember him as the sweet and caring, husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather that he was.

Family and friends may join the Culbertson family Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio. Pastor Ryan Grace will officiate a Celebration of Jim's life Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards of Ohio, Delaware Branch, 39 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

