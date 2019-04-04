DELAWARE — James David "Jim" Hodges, 76, of Delaware, died peacefully at Ohio Living, Sarah Moore, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Jim spent most of his adult life after leaving the Army in Texas, but returned to Ohio in 2012.

Born April 6, 1942 to the late John B. and Mary Jane Hodges.

Survived by children, Debbie Farabee, Angie Levings, Jeff Hodges and Lisa Blevins; several grandchildren; great grandchildren and sister, Judy (Tom) Price.

At his request, there will be no calling hours. A private gathering will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for excellent, compassionate care to both Marion OhioHealth Hospice support team and the staff of Ohio Living, Sarah Moore.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Marion OhioHealth Hospice or Ohio Living, Sarah Moore.

