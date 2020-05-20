James E. Colwell Sr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Colwell Sr., age 74, went to his heavenly home on May 16, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Delaware, Ohio. He is survived by daughter Melissa Colwell, son Billy Colwell, as well as many loving family members and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved