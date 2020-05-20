James E. Colwell Sr., age 74, went to his heavenly home on May 16, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Delaware, Ohio. He is survived by daughter Melissa Colwell, son Billy Colwell, as well as many loving family members and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



