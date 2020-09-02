DELAWARE — James Edgar Bell, 92, of Delaware passed away late Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at the Delaware Court Health Care Center.

Born on May 2, 1928 in Delaware, he was the son of the late Edgar and Elizabeth (Utley) Bell. It was at the senior-junior prom of Willis High School, where he courted his future wife Shirley Jane Fraker.

Jim later married Shirley on May 2, 1949 at William Street United Methodist Church and shared 63 wonderful years, raising a family and caring for each other's needs. The fact that they were both stubborn is one of the many reasons they got along, a kiss every morning and night helped too. Best expressed in Jim's words, "they lived for each other." Sadly, Shirley passed away on July 5, 2012.

Jim owned and operated Bell Construction for many years and later worked for PPG Manufacturing. He was a former board member of the Delaware City Schools and Delaware Historical Society and a former member of the Knights of Pythias. When younger, he loved aviation and building model airplanes and later building and flying his own plane.

Those left to cherish his memory include children, Gary (Nancy) Bell, Edgar (Rosemary) Bell, and Jane (Mel Freund) Boysel, all of Delaware; 8 grandchildren, Jodie, Shad, Jamie, Clinton, Adam, Lori, Courtney, and Heather; 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, as well as a host of friends.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Jim was also preceded in death by his brother Charles Bell, his sister Ruth Ellen Bell and his son-in-law Willis Boysel.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Jim's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery next to Shirley.

Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, 262 Neil Ave., #140, Columbus, OH 43215 or American Heart Association, 15120 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

