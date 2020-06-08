James G. "Bro" Miller, 67, retired Delaware County Sheriff Deputy, passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at Kobacker House surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on March 11, 1953 to the late Floyd Freeman Copley and Hattie Lee (Miller) Terry. After attending Central High School, he proudly served his Country in the US Army. A decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War, he enlisted feeling the call to duty, obtaining the rank of SP/4 and receiving an expert Rifle Expert Qualification Badge, Army Commendation Medal, (7) Air Medals, and Vietnam Service Medal.

Jim earned his Associates, Bachelor's, Degree in Criminal Justice and Master's Degree in Executive Leadership and Management from Kaplan University. Throughout his 30-plus-year law enforcement career he served as an instructor for the Delaware County Joint Vocational School Law Enforcement Program as well as an instructor for the OPOTC, (Ohio Police Officers Training Commission), in addition to serving as a Deputy and Sergeant for the Delaware County Sheriff's office from 1986 until retiring in 2016.

He served as a director for four different Unions, throughout his employment career and was a member, Director and Trustee for the OPBA, and negotiator for the Delaware County Sheriff and Deputies Union contracts. Bro was a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, American Legion, and the former Delaware Elks.

A locksmith as well, he collected keys, knives, watches and western boots. He enjoyed boxing, shooting, and handling Union business. Forever helpful, he was loyal and determined with a never-give-up attitude. He was a fighter not only through his illness, but through the numerous Sheriff administrations during his career. A man of honesty and integrity, he was at all times reliable. With a smile, he was fun loving and played by the rules, so long as he knew whose rules they were playing by.

He loved his family, his bulldogs, especially his best friend Poe, and riding his numerous motorcycles, including his Honda Valkyrie and Harley Davidson Softail. With a smile Jim perhaps summed up his life the best, that he was happiest; "Helping people by police work and minding my own business with no regrets." He will be remembered for his service to Country, Community, and that he was able to climb out of the ghetto and become something.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 31 years Darlene (Strausbaugh); daughters: Dawnette Miller of Columbus, Krista (Stephen) Naumann of Columbus, Heatherlynn Nixon of Indiana, Lelia Farley of Columbus, Robin (Jeremy) Williams of Westerville, 14 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, mother Hattie (Miller) Terry of Delaware, brother John (Christy) Miller of Utah, uncle, mother-in-law Josephine Slaughter of Columbus, nephews, cousins, fellow Deputies, brothers and sisters by choice and extended family.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Sgt. James Miller will be held 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Delaware County Sheriff Russ Martin will officiate and both Honor Guards of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Delaware County Vietnam Veterans Association will provide Sheriff and Military honors. Safe distancing will be observed and due to the current COVID-19 situation, the services will also be Livestreamed. The services may be viewed by logging on to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page: facebook.com/DelawareSFH

Memorial contributions can be made to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office through the Delaware County Foundation, 737 Enterprise Dr. Ste. A | Lewis Center, Ohio 43035.

