DELAWARE — James "Jim" Harold Elliott, 68, of Delaware passed away Friday evening, September 18, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife by his side.

He was born November 18, 1951 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late James Eugene Elliott and Eugenia (McCarty) Elliott and went on to proudly serve his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

An automobile salesman, Jim enjoyed the outdoors, camping, gardening and traveling.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Cindy L. (Miller); son, Chad Elliott of Portsmouth; 4 grandchildren; sister, Karen (Jesse) Horton of Wheelersburg, OH; brother, Mark Elliott of Winter Haven, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sons Aaron and Jeremy Elliott and his nephew Darrell Horton.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to OhioHealth/HomeReach Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

To share a fond memory of Jim or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
