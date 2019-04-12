LANCASTER — James "Jim" Joseph Adams, age 77, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born December 29, 1941 in Coshocton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Glenn Howard and Isabelle Urzula (Besst) Adams.

Jim was a self-employed carpenter having taught the skill of carpentry to many young apprentices. He enjoyed fast cars, Fords, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Donna Louise (Extenkamper) Adams; two daughters, Cristina "Tina" (Robert) Barch Jr. of Nelsonville and Gloria Elgin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, Donald Collier of Nelsonville, Ohio and Darrin Collier of Dublin, Ohio; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Adams of Pontotoc, Mississippi and Wendell Adams of Blacklick, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son Douglas Collier; sister Lorna Griffith; and brother George Adams.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home–Logan, Ohio with Reverend Thomas L. Gates III officiating.

Friends may call from noon until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Jim's name may be made to a children's . Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.