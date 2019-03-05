BELLEFONTAINE — James L. "Jim" Jackson 82, of Bellefontaine passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio.

He was born April 29, 1936 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy & Lola Mae (Smith) Jackson. Jim graduated from Willis High School in Delaware in 1954. He later served his country by serving in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in 1961. Jim was a meat manager for over 40 years. He was meat manager assisting several businesses over his career, Albers Supermarket, Troutwines of Urbana, Ohio, and IGA. Jim opened his own meat market in 1976 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, The Meating Place, where he also ran a successful catering business. Jim was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2166, He was past commander of the American Legion Post 173 in Bellefontaine. He was also a past member of the Antioch Temple, Logan County Shrine Club, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and the Knights Templar. He was a 32nd degree Free Mason, and was past member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Left to cherish his memory are sons James (Sue) Jackson of Marengo, Ohio, Mark Jackson of Tennessee; daughters Vicki (Rick) Dunlavy of West Liberty, Ohio, and Terri (Jerry) Ropp of Bellefontaine, Ohio; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild; brother Tony (Claudia) Jackson of Florida; sister Wanda "Doni" (Susan Fossmeyer) Jackson of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim enjoyed music, playing guitar, and those close to him would enjoy his sense of humor and quick wit.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date, The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Green Hills Care Center, 6557 US Route 68 South, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

