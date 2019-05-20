CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — James Patrick Hanning aged 36, of Canandaigua, New York, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2019.

He was born on November 10, 1982 in Cleveland, Ohio and spent most of his life in Delaware, Ohio.

James graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 2000, where he was an active member of the Jr. ROTC program. After high school, James proudly became a United States Marine serving in Parris Island, SC and later with the Marine Reserves, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Regiment from Ohio. James received his B.A. in history from The Ohio State University in 2006. He had a remarkable enthusiasm for the American Civil War, military history and family genealogy. James spent countless hours researching and tracing his own family history and educating others about genealogy. Taking road trips through Amish country (Holmes County) and Civil War battlefields with his father was pure joy. He dreamed of someday making the same memories with his own son, whom he adored. He loved deeply and was deeply loved.

Left to cherish his memory is his son Matthew, whom he loved dearly; parents, William and Ann Hanning of Delaware; siblings, Elizabeth (Brian) Smith of Stowe, Vermont, John (Olivia) Hanning of Atlanta, Georgia and Heather (Chris) Cowles of Delaware; nephews, Liam, Oliver, Kingston, and Breckon; nieces, Sophie and Ocean; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where celebration of life services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Gustafson officiating. The family will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room following the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Delaware County Historical Society.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

To share a fond memory of James or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.