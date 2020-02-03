James R. Ramsey Sr., age 83, of Sunbury, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, 02-02-2020 at his residence with loved ones by his side.

Retired from International Union of Operations Engineers Local 18. Worked with Thompson Connie for a short time before going to Fishel Company where he operated heavy equipment and later became foreman, worked for them 36 years. He changed and went with Kokosing Construction Co. until he retired.

Born December 23, 1936 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Ralph Stanley and Elva (Acker) Ramsey.

Also preceded in death by wife of 51 years, Alka E. (LeMaster) Ramsey; daughters, Cynthia Jean Ramsey and Kathleen (Ramsey) Weaver; brothers, Max and William; sisters, Betty and Donnabelle; mother-in-law, Genoa (Caudill) LeMaster; father-in-law, Roy LeMaster; sisters-in-law, Betty, Geraldine, Orabell and Linda; brothers-in-law, Billy and Leroy.

Survived by daughter, Bonna (Bob) Boudinot; son, James (Kila) Ramsey; grandchildren, Robert (Lori) Boudinot, Allen (Jamie) Boudinot, Carla Ramsey, Genoa Weaver, Raine (Amber) Ramsey, Riane Ramsey, Kim (Dustin) Nelson, Ronald (Ashely) Holley, Brittany Holley; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Katelyn, Courtney, Lucie, Henry, Abby, , Acher, Evelyn, Edward, Dustin, Authem, Alka, Myia; sisters, Bonna, Katherine and Rachael; brother, Butch "Red" (Pat) Ramsey; sisters-in-law, Mavis, Henrietta, Jackie and Helen (Frank); brothers-in-law Robert, Carl (Diane) and Keith (Sheila)

He was a Golden Eagle of F.O.E. 3614, Sunbury. He loved camping, riding motorcycles, working on cars and being with grand and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving friends from 3 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 2740 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 in James' memory.

A special thank you to Nurses Shaun Barton, Harold Arvin and Jamie Carson and our very special home aid Irene Estill for helping and teaching much easier techniques. Thanks to all employees who helped in any way.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ramsey family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.