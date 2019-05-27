James Robert Bright Jr., 76. Born January 18, 1943 in Union County, Ohio, to his Parents James Robert Bright Sr. and Marjiorie (Louck) Bright, whom preceded him in death.

James Robert Bright Jr. received Jesus Christ in his life and became saved from sin April 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. James departed this earth to be with Jesus Christ, Wednesday May 22, 2019 in Grady Memorial Hospital.

James worked/retired at Worley Plumbing Supply.

He also loved working for Allied trucking and Robertson Heating Supply.

A lifelong Delaware resident, he enjoyed bowling and playing baseball for many years.

He umpired for over 35 years for Delaware Park and Recreation.

Left to cherish his memory is his sons: John Bright, Michael Bright (Pamala) and Daniel Bright (Jennifer). Sisters: Judy Cantrell, Vickie Carson (Frank), Sheila Brooks( Wayne), Connie Congrove (David) and Brother: Alvin Bright. His Aunts: Betty Gordon, Mary Walker, Janice Bright. A host of grand children, great grand children, nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday June 1, 2019. Viewing from 8 am to 10 am. A service celebrating James' life will follow at 10 am at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015 .

Doctor Pamala Bright D.D. officiating.

Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery Marysville, Ohio.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at