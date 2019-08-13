DELAWARE — Jamie Elizabeth Shaw "Johnson", age 39, of Delaware, found eternal peace on August 10, 2019. Born December 30, 1979 to Tad and Jill "Fechter" Johnson.

Jamie is survived by her parents; sons, Kole, Kaleb, Kash and bonus son, Kyle; siblings, Josh (Kelly) and Jodie (Eric); nieces and nephews, Tyler, Dylan, Chloe, Molly, Jack, Brody, and Collins; maternal grandparents, Carol "Queenie" and Bob Fechter; along with numerous extended family and friends who loved and supported her. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Terry and Marilee Johnson.

Jamie was a kind soul who didn't know a stranger. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Family will receive friends from 2 pm-4 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Christ the King Worship Center, 4701 US-23, Delaware, OH 43015 where a memorial service will follow at 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the "Jamie Johnson Shaw Sons Fund" at any First Common Wealth Bank location.