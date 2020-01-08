GREENVILLE, Pa. — Jana Louise (Rubino) Kytchak, 75, of 73 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Jana was born on Oct. 9, 1944 in Victoria, TX to Joseph E. Rubino, Jr and Emma G. (Licht) Rubino. She graduated from Elizabeth Forward High School in 1962, attended flight attendant school and worked for TWA as a reservation agent in Pittsburgh, PA.

On June 5, 1965 Jana married Dr. Frank M. Kytchak, Jr and settled in Greenville, PA.

Jana enjoyed spending time with family, vacationing in Sedona, the Outer Banks and Hawaii. She loved reading, gardening, horses and her pet dogs.

Jana is survived by a daughter Suzanne Lewis and husband, Rodney; and two sons, Dr. Brian Kytchak and wife Jackie and Dr. David Kytchak and wife Kelly; mother Emma Rubino, all of Greenville, PA; sister Dr. JoAnn Dugan Link and husband William Link, Jr. of Delaware, OH; brother James E. Rubino of Pittsburgh, PA; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.