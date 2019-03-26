Jane Hillard Albery passed away March 18, 2019 at the home of her daughter after a brief illness. She was born March 28, 1939 at Jane M. Case Hospital, the second of twins, to John M. and Helen E. (McClain) Hillard, and grew up in Kilbourne, OH.

After graduation from Elm Valley High School, Jane ran her own housekeeping business, was employed at The Nippert Co., as well as Ranco Controls, and retired from The Limited in 2001. Upon retirement she relocated to Arizona, opening a housekeeping service once again, returning to Ohio after the death of her husband, and became a private care-giver to her Aunt Pearl. Jane was an avid square dancer in earlier years, belonging to the Little Brown Jug Singles group. Her hobbies were home food preservation (canning), collecting antiques, and collecting Fenton Art Glass. She was also a 59-year member of the Ohio Eastern Stars, George L. Beherns Chapter.

Jane is survived by her daughter Cindy (Joel) Johnson Vail, sisters Barbara Opel and Vonna Hughes of Delaware, brother Larry (Pam) Hillard of DeSoto, MO, several nieces and nephews, including: Deborah Hunt, Corbin, KY, Kathleen Payne, Chillicothe, OH, Lisa Cooke of Delaware, and Robert Byus of Grove City. She was proceeded in death by her husband Cecil F. Albery, parents John and Helen Hillard, twin sister Jean Hemsworth, sister Janice Litter, brothers Gerald Hillard and Charles Hillard, niece Sharon, and nephew Wayne.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Snyder Funeral Home, 101 Valleyside Dr., with Eastern Star services at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Kathryn Hobson will conduct graveside services at Oak Grove Cemetery at the conclusion of calling hours. Family and friends are invited to enjoy a fellowship lunch at the home of her daughter in Warrensburg immediately following burial.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Warrensburg United Methodist Women's group, or to the Ohio Glass Museum in Lancaster, OH, the repository of her massive Fenton Art Glass collection.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.