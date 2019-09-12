SPRING HILL, Fla. — Janet A. Williams Pegelo, age 81, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away peacefully at Heron Pointe in Brooksville, Florida, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Janet was born August 13, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio.

She is survived by her daughters Teri L. Pasqualone, Trina L. Hampton, and Tracie L. Werner; and her former husband William G. Viertel (Sue); and preceded in death by her husband Robert Pegelo and her special friend Frank Baker.

Janet's family would like to give special thanks to all the doctors and nurses, and neighbors Danielle, Jose, and Jaxon for helping us through this difficult time.

A private Celebration of Janet's Life will be held in Ohio at a later date, where she will be buried with her mother in Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Westerville, Ohio.

Arrangements by Turner Funeral Home in Spring Hill, FL.