Janet C. Kelley, 81, of Ostrander passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born November 23, 1937 in Delaware to the late Russell and Virginia (Taite) Chapman and graduated from Olentangy High School.

Janet owned and operated several businesses including Jan's Bridal Shoppe and Treasure's Forever in Delaware and Kelley's Country Store and Ostrander Garden and Gifts in Ostrander. A great mom and grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Chuck) Lowry of Ostrander, Terri (Mike) Schindewolf of Ostrander, Kelley Scott (Karen) Kelley of Florida, Brad (Nancy) Kelley of Ostrander, and Mike (Debbie) Kelley of Delaware; 22 grandchildren, April and Jeremy Scowden, Chet Lowry, Amie and Jordan Geyer, Phil and Jessica Schindewolf, Kenny and Casey Schindewolf, Tabitha Kelley, Hannah and Jason Mayes, Noah Kelley, Megan and Ryan Treptow, Matt Kelley, Markus Kelley, Chase and Angela Kelley, Cody and Christina Kelley, and Carly Kelley; 27 great-grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann (Earl) Bringardner of Delaware.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her infant daughter Cinda Lou Kelley, companion Jerry Mossman and her former husband Ron Kelley.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4–6 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

