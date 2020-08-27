DELAWAREJanet E. Love "Jan" 81 of Delaware and formerly of Elyria, Ohio, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Jan was born on September 18, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Roual & Isabelle (Smart) Mayhugh. Jan graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1956 and Toledo University in 1960. Jan taught at the Elyria City Schools for 35 plus years before her retirement in 2000. Jan moved to Delaware, Ohio in 2001 to be close to her family. She volunteered at Schultz Elementary School for second grade and dearly loved it. Jan was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and The Delaware Retired Teachers Association.

Jan was known to be strong woman, loyal almost to a fault, and lovingly stubborn. She took great pride in being a mom and grandma and raising three successful children on her own. More than anything, Jan loved spending time with her grandchildren, children, and also enjoyed reading. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Indians Fan. Jan's family and those close to her will remember her as the loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher that she was.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Laura (Mike) Conway, Mike (Robin) Love, Matt (Lisa) Love, and Tina (Ken) Caruso; grandchildren Alex, Jordyn, Tara, Cody, Abbe Love, Ashley (Eric) Evans and Jacob Viruez; one great-grandchild Avery Love and one on the way; niece Bonnie (Jim) Stallsworth; and several great nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother James Mayhugh; brother Larry (Joan) Mayhugh; and sister Colleen (Paul) Wagner.

It was Jan's wishes to be cremated, and the family is having private services at a later date.

The family suggests donations to Shultz Elementary School in Delaware, Ohio or the American Cancer Association.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.