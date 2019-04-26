OSTRANDER — Janice Evelyn Current Hill, age 89, of Ostrander, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Marysville.

A homemaker and devoted farm wife, mother and grandmother, she was a member of New Dover United Methodist Church. She was most proud of her achievement award given by Borden Company for a quality milk farm operation. As a "dairyman," she not only prepared meals for the farm laborers, but milked her cows, bottle-fed calves and oversaw general operations. Not only did she love to cook, but she enjoyed playing cards, creating with coloring pencils, writing poetry and spending time with her family.

She was born April 26, 1929 in Urbana to the late James and Ruby Shanks Current. She was also preceded in death on August 30, 2003 by her husband, Charles M. Hill whom she married in 1948; and two daughters-in-law, Jean Hallman Hill and Marjorie Spears Hill.

She is survived by four sons, Charles Terrence Hill and his significant-other, Nancy Schmidt, both of Delaware, Gary Lee Hill (Wanda Graham-Johnson), both of Marysville, Ronald L. Hill of Ostrander and Tony D. (Betty Mattox) Hill, of Mt. Victory; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Yacoub, Charles Kevin Hill (Rae Lyn Baker), Kristi Hill-Smith (Jason Patton), Chad Hill, Scott Hill, Betsy Hill Griffith, Candy Hill, Tony Travis (Macie Chaneal) Hill and Brad (Mandy) Perry; and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Dover Township. Rev. Wayne Engle will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to New Dover United Methodist Church or Loving Care Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.