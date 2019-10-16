Janice Joy Buno-Mociolek, 49, died July 14, 2019 while taking a long deserved road trip vacation that took her to NJ, OH, KY, TN then was called to Heaven in Alabama.

Janice was born in the Philippines and moved to Jersey City NJ when she was three, becoming a proud American citizen as a young adult. She graduated from Academic High School, Jersey City in 1987, going on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Ramapo College New Jersey.

Married to Ronald Michael Mociolek on October 16, 2002 and would raise three boys in Delaware, Ohio. The family moved to DeLand Florida in 2016.

Janice loved helping people, brightened up any room, and loved freely. She worked for Community Action in Ohio and later helped bring Gods Bath House to First Pres Church on Saturday mornings in DeLand. It was always her energy and compassion that brought her to serve the Lord and Community.

She is survived by husband Ronald and sons Jericho, Ethan and Evan, her paternal grandmother Victoria, her loving parents Constantino, Sr. and Jasmin Buno, her sister Candice and brothers Joel (husband of Paul) and Constantino, Jr. (husband of Elaine), as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Delaware, Ohio.