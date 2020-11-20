1/1
Janice M. Clinger
1935 - 2020
MOUNT GILEAD — Janice M. Clinger, age 85 of Mt. Gilead, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 12, 1935 in Cardington to the late Delazon G. and Idella E. (Ault) Sparks.

Janice was a 1953 graduate of the Cardington Lincoln High School, were she met her husband, Harold. She worked at the Morrow County Court and was the Court's Clerk for several years, prior to retirement. After she retired from public service, Janice went to work for the RB Powers ribbon factory in Ashley and retired from there at the age of eighty-one. Her favorite, and most important job however, was being a housewife and mother. She was devoted to taking care of her family and in making sure they had everything they needed.

Janice enjoyed gardening and yard work. She also enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, quilting, puzzles, antiques, auctions, and chocolate. Her favorite thing to do however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She took pride in watching their sports activities and in all of their other accomplishments.

On April 7, 1956, at the Center United Methodist Church, Janice married Harold "Hal" C. Clinger and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2017. She was a devoted wife who supported his career in the United States Air Force for twenty years.

Janice is survived by 3 children: Terrie Clinger of Delaware, Cherrie (Steve) Smith of Marion and Susan (Donald) Ebert of Wadsworth; 2 siblings: Barbara (Bill) Henthorne of Mt. Gilead and Bob (Kay) Sparks of Cardington; 5 grandchildren (Lindsey, Brian, Jeremy, Jesse and Zachary), 7 great-grandchildren (Abrianna, Omari, Ellis, Jones, Remeigh, Riley and Finley), special nieces Cinda and Jenni, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held with burial in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Janice or to express a condolence to the Clinger family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
