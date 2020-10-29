DELAWARE — Janice R. Morabeto, 61, of Delaware, OH passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 15, 1959 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late John S. Morabeto and Simonne (Province) Morabeto and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Steubenville. She then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University and her Master's Degree in Counseling from Xavier University.

Owner and operator of Morabeto Mind Legacy Associates in Delaware, Janice taught, trained and changed the lives of thousands of people through her work as a counselor and trainer. She was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware where she was a former PSR Teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was also a student of the Loyola Institute of Ministry. She enjoyed painting, reading and spending time with her canine companion Isaac.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Lindsey Yobbagy of Columbus and Lauren (Thomas) Rodgers of Miamisburg; granddaughters, Elise Harper and Isabella Rodgers; best friend and significant other, Jim Yobbagy of Delaware; brother, David Morabeto of Delaware; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brothers John and Joe Morabeto and her sisters Elaine Quinn and Norma Wolfe.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware with Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonam and Rev. Fr. Michael Watson presiding. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by logging into www.delawarestmary.org

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Catholic Social Services at colscss.thankyou4caring.org/ OR the National Alliance on Mental Illness, donate.nami.org/give/

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Morabeto family.

To share a fond memory of Janice or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.