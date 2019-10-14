DELAWARE — Janice Schwenk Robbins passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio, at the age of 73. Janice was a resident of Liberty Twp., Delaware, Ohio and Ocean City, New Jersey. She was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey on November 3, 1945 and grew up on Long Island in Hempstead, NY.

She graduated from Hempstead High School and earned a B.A. in English from Lycoming College, and M.Ed. in Speech Pathology from the University of Virginia. For over fifty years, she worked as a speech pathologist for school systems in Charlottesville VA, Montgomery County MD and Delaware County OH.

She spent the majority of her professional life working in the Big Walnut School District, and was an active member of the school community in Delaware County. She was a dedicated community member, mother, wife, and friend.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Leona Schwenk, her sister, Gail Colfelt, and loving husband of over forty years, David Robbins. She is survived by her two daughters, Drs. Cynthia Robbins and Karen Robbins, and sons-in-law River Bailey and Andrew Knapp and grandchildren Lydia Knapp and Elliott Knapp.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home, 101 Valleyside Dr. Delaware, OH. 43015 on Tuesday, October 15. Internment will be at a later date at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA, and a family memorial will also be held in Scranton, PA.

Contributions can be made to the Neuroscience Summer Internship Program (David and Janice Internship) at Ohio Wesleyan University, the David and Janice Robbins summer neuroscience internship at Lycoming College, or the First Presbyterian Church of Delaware.

Condolences can be expressed at snyderfuneralhomes.com.