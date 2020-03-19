DELAWARE — Janice Sparks, 98, of Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Sarah Moore Home, Delaware.

Janice was born on July 13, 1921 in Richwood, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Lloantha (Griffith) Moyer. She grew up in Richwood and was a 1940 graduate of the Richwood High School. In 1940, Janice met Lester Sparks at a school dance and then later in the year, they married.

Together they moved to Ashley in the mid 1950s. In the mid-1950s, they started Spark's Truck Stop and Restaurant in Ashley, which they ran until 1962. They then purchased the former Wayside Market location in Delaware and renamed it the Wayside Truck Stop, which they operated for a number of years.

She was a longtime member of the William Street United Methodist Church and was a 50-plus year member of the Mary Chapter #9 Order of Eastern Star. Janice enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking and cooking especially when she and Lester had the restaurant and of course for her family, and also loved to paint.

Surviving are her two sons, Larry (Barbara) Sparks and Jerry (Jane) Sparks, both of Delaware and her daughter, Melanie (Ron) Mattix of Delaware, and Kenny's wife, Martha Chan of Delaware; 10 grandchildren, Chrissann, Stuart, Crystal, Angela, Julie, Hollie, Tracie, Anthony, Derrin and Nathan; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; 1 niece and 1 nephew.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Lester Sparks; siblings, Joy, Glenn, Henrietta and John; and her son Kenny Chan.

Private family visitation and graveside services will be observed on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is in charge of the arrangements.

Contributions may be given to the or to the .

