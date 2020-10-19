1/1
Janis D. Caudill
SUNBURY — Janis D. Caudill, age 68 of Sunbury, OH, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Columbus. She was born November 14, 1951 in Delaware county to the late Gerald and Frena (McCurdy) Weiser.

Left to cherish Janis' memory are her husband, Darren Caudill sons: Edmund (Janea) Wells, and Craig Wells; grandchildren: Courtney, Riley, Ashton, Elye, Erik, and Liam; brothers: David (Kate) Weiser, Ed (Janet) Weiser, and Mark (Debbie) Weiser; sister, Cindy (Gary) Butts; sister-in-law, Denise Weiser; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Janis was a loving person, who was incredibly devoted to her family. She had once said that she "cared so deep, I don't know how to say it." Hers was a resilient, strong, and determined spirit, who never gave up. Janis retired from Kroger after 37 years dedicated service as a front-end manager. She had a very strong work ethic, and touched many lives during her time there. Janis loved to travel, especially trips to Disney with her family. She was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed playing video games on her phone. Most of all Janis enjoyed spending time with her family. The sun rose and set in her grandchildren. She made an effort to attend all of their births, no matter where that was taking place.

In addition to her parents, Janis was preceded in death by her son, Erik; brother, Larry; and niece, Heather.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Green Mound Cemetery. The funeral services will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/DelawareSFH

Donations in Janis's memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, or Kidney Foundation of Ohio.

To leave a message of condolence to Janis' family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
