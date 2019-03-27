Jay Prentiss Sparks age 75, of Radnor went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born June 14, 1943 in Radnor to Harold and M. Glenna (Weiss) Sparks. He graduated from Radnor High School in 1961, a member of Local 55 Ohio Bricklayers, Radnor Congregational Church, and the Young Farmers.

Jay is survived by his wife, Martha; 2 daughters, Synda (Steve) Bernicke of Cincinnati, Julia (Don Leffler) Ambrose of Radnor; grandchildren, Alex and Samuel Bernicke, Megan and Jake Ambrose; brother, Harold Roger Sparks of Radnor; brother in law, Richard N. Birchfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marjorie Criswell and Barbara Birchfield, sister in law, Evelyn Sparks.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Robinson Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bill officiating. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 1713 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Ohio 43302 or Radnor Congregational United Church of Christ, 4407 St. Rt 203, Radnor, Ohio, 43066.

