1/1
Jean Ann (Martz) Gingrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Jean Ann Gingrich (nee Martz) of Delaware, Ohio, passed away on September 7, 2020, at the age of 76. She was a resident of the Passages Memory Care at the Willow Brook Christian Village.

Jean was born to Pleasant "Brownie" Martz and Ilean Martz (Book) on October 18, 1943, in Rockford, Ohio. She was a member of the Rockford High School Class of 1961. On December 19, 1964, she was married to William Charles Gingrich, and he survives. Together, they raised four children: Curtis Lee (Deanna) Gingrich of Powell, Ohio; Christopher Allen (Patricia) Gingrich of DeKalb, Illinois; Patricia Diane (Marc) Sweeney of Xenia, Ohio; and Jennifer Ilean (Paul) Huffaker of Bourbonnais, Illinois. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Lewis Martz.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, at 3 p.m., at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, Ohio. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Friends may call prior to the service on Saturday from Noon-3 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundations. Condolences may be expressed at ketchamripley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved