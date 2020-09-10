DELAWARE — Jean Ann Gingrich (nee Martz) of Delaware, Ohio, passed away on September 7, 2020, at the age of 76. She was a resident of the Passages Memory Care at the Willow Brook Christian Village.

Jean was born to Pleasant "Brownie" Martz and Ilean Martz (Book) on October 18, 1943, in Rockford, Ohio. She was a member of the Rockford High School Class of 1961. On December 19, 1964, she was married to William Charles Gingrich, and he survives. Together, they raised four children: Curtis Lee (Deanna) Gingrich of Powell, Ohio; Christopher Allen (Patricia) Gingrich of DeKalb, Illinois; Patricia Diane (Marc) Sweeney of Xenia, Ohio; and Jennifer Ilean (Paul) Huffaker of Bourbonnais, Illinois. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Lewis Martz.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, at 3 p.m., at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, Ohio. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Friends may call prior to the service on Saturday from Noon-3 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundations. Condolences may be expressed at ketchamripley.com.