Jean M. McKinnie, age 88, beloved wife of 59 years to Jack McKinnie; loving mother of Lin McKinnie, Marilyn (Greg) Blaszczynski, and Douglas (Monica) McKinnie; grandmother of Alexa and Catelin Blaszczynski; daughter of the late Roemer and Elsie McIntyre; and sister of the late Roemer, Jr.

Jean was a graduate of Lakewood High School 1949, Miami University 1953, and Cleveland Marshall Law School 1957. After graduating she passed the bar and worked in the commercial law department at Pickands Mather. She was a member of A.A.U.W and League of Women Voters, and was an officer in both the Lakewood High School Alumni Foundation (now LREF) and the West Ridge Homeowners Association, and was an elder at Bay Presbyterian Church. Jean was valued by many other organizations as well, keeping them engaged, organized, and connected.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF), Lakewood High School, Room E208, 14100 Franklin Blvd., Lakewood OH 44107 (lakewoodrangers.com). Donations can be designated to scholarships. Friends may visit Busch Funeral Home, 21369 Center Ridge Road, Fairview Park, OH 44116, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Memorial service at Bay Presbyterian Church, 25415 Lake Road, Bay Village, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Private burial at Lakewood Park Cemetery. 440-333-9974 www.buschcares.com.