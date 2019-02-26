DELAWARE — Jeanne (Slack) Busch passed away peacefully at her home in Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio on February 25, 2019.

She was born in Findlay Ohio on November, 20 1929 to the late Arthur and Mary (Burrell) Slack. She married George J. Busch on February 3, 1952 in North Baltimore Ohio where they started their family. In 1964 she followed him to a new house he had built for the family in Delaware County Ohio where she lived until 2014. Jeanne enjoyed bingo, country music, dancing, NASCAR, OSU Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and any team LeBron James played on. She is credited for running the household and raising four kids solo, early on, while George traveled often for his work.

Jeanne is survived by her children: Cindy (Bob) Smithson of Westerville, Julie (Ken) Gunn of Galena, Gary (Connie) Busch of Westerville, and Mary Anne (Brian) Meade of Galena. Grandkids: April, Jacob, Randy (Tammy) Smithson, Travis (Christi), Stephanie, Abbey Gunn, Rachael (Rian) Grim, Laura Busch, Ryan (Mara) Brown, Shannon Linard, Sean & Meghan Meade. Great Grandkids: Hunter Smithson, Grace Smithson, Silas & Ezra Grim, Brian Carter Beal and Nolan Meade and her lifelong friend who she considered a sister, Becky (Chuck) Organ from Bowling Green, Ohio and sister-in-law Sandra Slack of Findlay, Ohio.

She was also proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years George and brother William Slack.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Church, 82 E. William St., Delaware, Ohio with Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonam Celebrant. Burial will follow in Kingwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Jeanne's memory to Delaware County Special Olympics 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center 43035 or Capitol City Hospice 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr Suite 170 Columbus OH 43231.

The family also would like to thank the staff at Willow Brook and Capitol City Hospice for their care, kindness and attention over the past few years and in her final days on this earth.

