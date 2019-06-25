Jeanne Jordan, 96, of Delaware passed away Monday evening, June 24, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 14, 1923, in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas Totten & Ilo Lucille (Wells) Burg. She graduated from Saginaw High School in Michigan. Jeanne was a stay-at-home mother, raising her children, and taking care of the home. She later worked at Grady Memorial Hospital in food service department. She was a member and attended St. Mary Catholic Church since 1971. She was past president of Mink Street Ladies Club, and was an active Girl Scout mother, and 4-H advisor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 49 years, William Jordan Jr. in 1995; she was also preceded in death by son Clayton Jordan; daughter Rita Colwell; brothers Donald, James and Arthur Totten; sister Rita Totten Daly.

Survivors include son Wayne (Joleen) Jordan; daughters Wilma Smart, and Anna Lu (Lonnie) Deel; Grandchildren Courtney, and Kelly Jordan, Danielle Jordan-Call, Blake (Melissa) Jordan, Bill (Jammie) Colwell, Sean (Jessica) Colwell, Britney (Jeff) Gallant, Mary Kay Colwell, Garrett (Audrey) Deel, and Morgan Deel; great-grandchildren Taylor, Elliot, Xavier, Cassie, Blair, Gabe, Grayson, Mara, Alex, Lily, Lana, Laela, Charlie, Henry, Oliver, Milan, and Wesley, son in-law Charles Colwell, and daughter in-law Barbara Jordan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pastor Tony Pfarr will officiate a funeral service 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home. Family and Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio

